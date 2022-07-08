BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police have released body camera video of a March pursuit where three officers and a suspect were shot.

On Wednesday the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced the suspect, 28-year-old Kente Bell, was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with the following:

Five counts of first-degree attempted murder

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of first-degree reckless endangerment

One count of third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

On March 29 Bell and three Buffalo police officers were shot during the pursuit that stretched across the city. The pursuit began after an attempted traffic stop in Broderick Park and ended in the area of East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said it was determined only one of the officers was shot by Bell, and the other two were struck by friendly police fire.

In the body camera video, an officer can be heard telling the suspect the traffic stop was initiated due to tint on the vehicle's windows. After running Bell's information, the officer returned to the vehicle and informed Bell that his registration was suspended due to lack of insurance. Bell can be heard expressing concern about getting out of the vehicle due to a medical issue. The vehicle then pulls away and the officers give chase.

According to Erie County DA John Flynn, during the course of the entire incident, there were allegedly a minimum of 14 shots fired by Bell and approximately 16 Buffalo police officers fired their weapons. Flynn said the number of shots fired by police was "numerous" and he could not put a number on it.

Flynn said on some occasions "common sense was not used" by police, but after an investigation "the actions of the police officers who fired their weapon were justified. The Buffalo Police officers have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing."

You can watch the body camera video released by Buffalo police below.

WARNING: The 30-minute video only contains edits made by Buffalo police and contains strong language, view discretion is advised.

You can find details provided by Flynn regarding the investigation of the pursuit by the district attorney's office here.