BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police have released body camera video of Wednesday night's shooting involving an armed robbery suspect and a police officer on the city's West Side.

According to Interim Police Commissioner Craig Macy, Officer Ezgi Dilek, who was hired within the last two years, fired one shot at the suspect outside the 7-Eleven at Prospect Avenue and Connecticut. The first shot hit the gun of the suspect, Dejuan Williams. A second shot fired by Dilek hit Williams in the arm. Williams was taken to ECMC, where he underwent multiple surgeries.

Both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The 7 News I-Team has learned Officer Nikki Pascucci is a B-District police officer and has been on the force since January 2022.

Williams has been on parole since May 2024 after serving time at Riverview for attempted robbery. He had been in prison between 2011 and 2024.

The following video contains graphic images and may be disturbing to some viewers.

WATCH: Buffalo Police release body camera video after police shot a man during armed robbery

Buffalo Police release body camera video after police shot a man during armed robbery

The incident occurred just before 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, officers arrived at the 7-Eleven not to answer a call but as customers. As they approached the door, they witnessed an armed robbery in progress.

"I would say that they were probably as surprised as the clerk to be robbed, and the suspect to see the police after he was leaving the store," Macy said.

Police said Williams shot the store clerk and then pointed his gun at one of the officers as he ran from the store. One of the officers opened fire, shooting him in the arm.

Police say Williams then ran down Prospect Avenue, stole a car in a possible carjacking, then drove three blocks north until he crashed into multiple parked cars. That's where police surrounded him and took him into custody, according to Macy.

The store clerk, who was shot in the upper thigh, and Williams were both transported to ECMC. The clerk was treated and released.