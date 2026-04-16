Man accused of shooting store clerk and shooting at police during armed robbery, then carjacking a vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after they say a man shot a store clerk and shot at police during an armed robbery, then fled and carjacked a vehicle before causing a multiple-car crash.

The incident occurred just before 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, officers arrived at the 7-Eleven at Prospect Avenue and Connecticut Street as customers, and as they approached the door, they observed an armed robbery in progress.

Police said the suspect shot the store clerk and opened fire on the officers as he fled the store. One officer returned fire. The suspect then ran on Prospect Avenue and allegedly carjacked a vehicle and drove several blocks before he caused a multiple-car crash near Prospect and Massachusetts Avenues.

The store clerk and the suspect were both transported to ECMC for what police described as non-life-threatening gunshot wound injuries. Police said no serious injuries were reported after the multiple-car crash.

Police are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to provide an update on the incident.