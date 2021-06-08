Buffalo police officer dragged, five others injured in pursuit of teen driver in stolen vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Buffalo police officers are recovering from injuries they sustained during the pursuit of a 16-year-old driver that started in the Kenfield neighborhood and ended in the Fruit Belt neighborhood on Monday night.

Buffalo Police Department Captain Jeff Rinaldo says the incident started in a parking lot of a gas station at Bailey Avenue and Langfield Drive at 11:20 p.m. The gas station shares an intersection with the Buffalo Police Department's E-District headquarters. Rinaldo says officers stopped a stolen vehicle in the lot and tried to get the occupants of the vehicle.

Police say the driver, a 16-year-old male from Buffalo, put the car in reverse and tried to back away. Lieutenant Nicole Santiago was dragged by the vehicle and injured.

Other officers pursued the vehicle. During the pursuit, police say an oncoming car swerved to avoid hitting the stolen vehicle and struck a police vehicle, injuring two officers.

Two other officers and a lieutenant were also injured, when police say the suspect hit a parked vehicle near Peach Street and Best Street and ran. Those officers were hurt in the foot chase to apprehend the suspect.

The suspect is charged with felony assault of a police officer for the dragging of Lieutenant Santiago. He is also charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and vehicle and traffic offenses.

The incident is the second in less than a week in which a teen driver was involved in a pursuit that resulted in injuries to a Buffalo police officer. On Thursday, Officer Jonathan suffered a severe head injury when a suspect struck a pole during a pursuit. The pole landed on Negron's patrol vehicle. Negron is in critical condition at ECMC.

The six officers injured in Monday night's incident suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, and they are expected to recover.