Buffalo Police make five arrests this weekend, tracking stolen vehicles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police made five arrests this weekend from three separate incidents involving stolen vehicles. It's thanks to some eyes in the sky.

Air One, the Erie County Sheriff's Office helicopter helped them track down suspects Saturday night into Sunday morning.

“As we have seen before, last night shows just how vital the Sheriff’s helicopter is in our efforts to safely apprehend those that are stealing and operating stolen cars," said Joe Gramaglia, Buffalo Police Commissioner. "This is not just a property crime – some of these stolen vehicles are involved in violent crime and carrying guns, which was the case in two of last night’s arrests.”

The five suspects arrested range in age from 14 to 21 years old. One gun was recovered. All face a variety of charges, including criminal possession of stolen property.

“Once again, I’d like to commend the teamwork of the Erie County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit and the Buffalo Police Department. Air 1 is a regional asset, which adds an important layer of protection to the people of Erie County,” said Sheriff John Garcia.