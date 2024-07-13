Buffalo Police look into possible link between deadly attack and fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police and fire departments are investigating whether a possible domestic dispute led to the deaths of a man and a woman.

Police and emergency crews responded to a stabbing on Ashland Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. A 24-year-old woman was rushed to ECMC, where she later died.

Around 4 a.m., Buffalo fire responded to a fire at 62 Dash Street. Investigators believe the fire started on the first floor. A 24-year-old man, who lived at the address, was found dead in a rear bedroom.

Homicide detectives are exploring a connection between the stabbing and the fire, stating that both victims knew each other. Autopsies will be conducted by Erie County medical examiners to determine the causes of death.

One firefighter was injured while battling the fire on Dash Street. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.