Police: Buffalo man who killed woman on Ashland Avenue was later killed in fire on Dash Street

Posted at 1:22 PM, Jul 18, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The man who killed a woman on Ashland Avenue over the weekend was killed in a fire on Dash Street a short time later, Buffalo police announced.

Buffalo police said 24-year-old Megan Huttenlocker was stabbed on Ashland Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. on July 13. She was rushed to ECMC where she later died.

A short time later, around 4 a.m., the Buffalo Fire Department responded to a fire at 62 Dash Street off Abbott Road. 24-year-old Andrew Shipley, who lived at the address, was found dead in a rear bedroom on the first floor.

Police said Huttenlocker and Shipley lived together and were in a relationship. The investigation into Huttenlocker's death has been cleared due to Shipley's death.

Shipley's cause of death is under investigation.

Below you can watch our initial report from July 13.

Buffalo Police investigating link between deadly attack and fire

