Police: Buffalo man who killed woman on Ashland Avenue was later killed in fire on Dash Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The man who killed a woman on Ashland Avenue over the weekend was killed in a fire on Dash Street a short time later, Buffalo police announced.

Buffalo police said 24-year-old Megan Huttenlocker was stabbed on Ashland Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. on July 13. She was rushed to ECMC where she later died.

A short time later, around 4 a.m., the Buffalo Fire Department responded to a fire at 62 Dash Street off Abbott Road. 24-year-old Andrew Shipley, who lived at the address, was found dead in a rear bedroom on the first floor.

Police said Huttenlocker and Shipley lived together and were in a relationship. The investigation into Huttenlocker's death has been cleared due to Shipley's death.

Shipley's cause of death is under investigation.