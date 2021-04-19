Watch
Buffalo Police lieutenant who used vulgar slur against woman retires

Ruweyda Ahmed Salim
Buffalo Police Lieutenant Michael DeLong was suspended in June after derogatory comments were caught on camera.
Buffalo Police, Officers being sued
Posted at 6:58 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 18:58:23-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department lieutenant who was caught on cell phone video calling a woman a vulgar slur last June is no longer with the department.

According to police, Michael DeLong retired on March 30, 2021.

DeLong called a 25-year-old Buffalo woman a vulgar slur after she questioned a large police presence responding to a call at a 7-Eleven off Niagara Street.

The Buffalo Police Department suspended DeLong following the incident.

An I-Team investigation found DeLong had been suspended four previous times.

He will retire with a pension and health benefits.

