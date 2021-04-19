Buffalo Police lieutenant who used vulgar slur against woman retires

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department lieutenant who was caught on cell phone video calling a woman a vulgar slur last June is no longer with the department.

According to police, Michael DeLong retired on March 30, 2021.

DeLong called a 25-year-old Buffalo woman a vulgar slur after she questioned a large police presence responding to a call at a 7-Eleven off Niagara Street.

The Buffalo Police Department suspended DeLong following the incident.

An I-Team investigation found DeLong had been suspended four previous times.

He will retire with a pension and health benefits.