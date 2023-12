BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting on Person Street.

According to police, two men were shot on the first block of Person Street just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man from Buffalo was transported to ECMC and police described him as stable. A 38-year-old man from Florida was treated at Buffalo General Hospital and has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the BPD confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.