BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that sent one man to the hospital with gunshot wounds to both feet.

Officers responded to Courtland Avenue at 2:30 in the morning where they found the 18-year-old victim. He was transported to the hospital where he is described as stable.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the tip line at (716) 847-2255.