Buffalo Police increasing patrols on Delaware Ave. in North Buffalo after two homicides

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are increasing their presence on Delaware Avenue in North Buffalo. The move comes after two homicides on Delaware within a week.

On Monday, May 22nd a man was shot and killed in a parking lot on Delaware between Hertel and Tacoma. Five days later, a woman was shot and killed inside an apartment just down the street.

Buffalo Common Council Member Joe Golombek tells 7 News police officers are not only driving around the area more, but they're also walking the beat. Golombek represents Buffalo's North District, which includes the west side of Delaware Avenue. The east side of the street part of the Delaware District, which is represented by Joel Feroleto.

Golombek tells us he's been in contact with police, but they're not able to say much about the investigations into the homicides right now. He also said he's working with City of Buffalo inspectors to see if anything can be done about apartment buildings in the area that neighbors say are causing problems.

