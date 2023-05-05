Buffalo Police Department adding full-time wellness coordinator

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The physical risks are just one factor that makes life as a police officer so stressful. That stress can be a lot for them to handle.

The Buffalo Police Department and Buffalo Police Benevolent Association announced that there will be extra steps taken to address the mental health and wellness of members in the department.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, alongside Mayor Byron Brown and Council Member Chris Sanlon announced the new role Friday afternoon.

Scanlon said this full-time position will help create access to more resources in order to support their officers. He said the Buffalo community has lost a number of officers over the past few years to mental health and that this position is crucial.

Officer Matt Cross, who has been with the department for five years, will be taking over this role. Cross serves as the leader for the Buffalo Police Peer Team which consists of 21 volunteer members of the department.

"This is a very difficult job to leave and go home to and not take it home, so equipping our members the ability to cope and deal with certain things that they see on the job knowing that have the avenues to reach out to is going to be the biggest thing," Cross said.

Cross will stop his position Monday.

The department and PBA also announced the Bureau of Justice Assistance will be bringing the Suicide Awareness for Law Enforcement Officers to Buffalo to provide training, technical assistance, and resources to law enforcement.

