BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Police Department cell block attendant is accused of fraudulently obtaining a prescription drug.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 40-year-old Joseph Slomba was arraigned Thursday in Buffalo City Court on one count of fraud and deceit related to controlled substances.

According to the district attorney's office, on June 18 Slomba allegedly obtained a prescription for a controlled substance from a pharmacy on Broadway in Buffalo by concealing a material fact. The DA said Slomba allegedly concealed that he had already obtained a re-fill of the prescription within the last 30 days.

He is scheduled to return on August 15 for a pre-trial conference and was released on his own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail.

A search was conducted at Slomba's home on July 14. According to a Buffalo police spokesperson, Slomba was suspended without pay in connection with the search.