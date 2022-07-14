BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo police cell block attendant has been suspended without pay after the search of a Buffalo home Thursday.

A 7 News crew observed members of the FBI and Buffalo police at a home on O’Connell Street around 4 p.m.

According to a Buffalo police spokesperson, cell block attendant Joseph Slomba has been suspended without pay in connection with the search. Police did not comment on any charges he may be facing.

This is a developing story. 7 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.