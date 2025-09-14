Buffalo Police asking residents to remain alert following string of burglaries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking residents to remain alert following a string of recent burglaries in the area.

According to police, there have been multiple home burglaries in the B and D Districts that they believe are connected incidents.

Residents are asked to turn on outdoor lights when possible and lock all doors and windows. Anyone with information or security video is asked to call (716) 847-2255 or 911.

"Our top priority is protecting our neighborhoods," Buffalo Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright said. "We have committed detectives, increased patrols, and are placing extra officers in the area to ensure community safety."