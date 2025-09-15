Buffalo police announce arrest in connection with a string of burglaries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made after a string of burglaries in the city's B and D districts.

Over the weekend, police asked residents to remain alert following the string of burglaries that they believed were connected.

"Our top priority is protecting our neighborhoods," Buffalo Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright said. "We have committed detectives, increased patrols, and are placing extra officers in the area to ensure community safety."

On Monday, police announced that 52-year-old Dale Gabler of Buffalo was arrested and charged in connection with nine burglaries. Police said officers assigned to a burglary detail observed Gabler running west on the 800 block of Amherst Street, and as officers made contact, two complainants followed, telling them he had just been in their car. According to police, Gabler was allegedly in the complainants’ house and loaded one of their vehicles with their own property and was allegedly attempting to steal the vehicle when he was confronted. Gabler was allegedly in possession of two wallets and 14 credit/debit cards not in his name, and matched the description of the burglar in several other recent incidents.

Police said Gabler was charged with a dozen felony counts, including burglary, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and multiple misdemeanors.

The burglaries occurred on the following days and locations:



September 5 – the 300 block of Middlesex Road

September 5 – the first block of Plymouth Avenue

September 10 – 800 block of Niagara Street

September 11 – the first block of Richmond Avenue

September 14 – Hallam Road

September 14 – 200 block of Lincoln Parkway

September 14 – a second house on the 200 block of Lincoln Parkway

September 14 – 100 block of Fordham Drive

September 15 – 800 block of Amherst Street

Police said at the time of arrest, Gabler was on parole from time served for past burglaries. The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be filed.