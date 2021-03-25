Buffalo police announce arrest of seven in connection with illegal guns and drugs cartel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local law enforcement officials came together Thursday to announce the arrest of seven suspects in connection with an illegal guns and drugs cartel.

Officials say the Buffalo Police Department’s Intel and Narcotics Unit, Erie County Sheriff’s Department, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, HSI, ATF and the Erie County Crime Analysis Center worked together on the longer than two month investigation.

“When we work together, we get results together, that remove serious criminals from our streets and make our neighborhoods safer. I want to thank all of the law enforcement partners for their collaboration in this investigation," Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood said.

In addition to the seven arrests, the following was recovered:

$948,000 in cash

10 guns

12 pounds of cocaine

200 pounds of marijuana

$500,000 in other assets including jewelry and vehicles

Official say the following arrests were made:

23-year-old Darmetrius Braggs of Buffalo - Criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of controlled substance.

22-year-old Najarae Thomas of Buffalo - Criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

25-year-old Jonysha Richardson of Buffalo - Criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

28-year-old Anthony Taylor of Buffalo - Criminal possession of weapon.

57-year-old Dwayne Fambo of Buffalo - Criminal possession of a weapon by a previously convicted felon and numerous controlled substance charges.

Miguel Rosario-Rolon - Criminal possession of weapon.

Byron Barns - Criminal possession controlled substance.