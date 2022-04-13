Buffalo playwright Donna Hoke puts a new spin on an old classic for Road Less Traveled Theatre World Premiere

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Buffalo playwright Donna Hoke is getting ready to premiere her new play called LITTLE WOMEN..NOW at the Road Less Traveled Theatre. It's an adaptation of the Louise May Alcott classic story.

Donna says "Everyone is who they were then, but how those characters would look in 2022." and adds "For example in the novel, Amy is always self centered-so she'll be taking a lot of selfies".

With a background as a journalist, Donna started writing plays in 2008. Since then she's written dozens of pieces and has had her work produced all over the world.

According to the theatre's website "this world premiere production captures the spirit and sensibility of the original for a modern audience."

The show premieres April 21st at the Road Less Traveled Theatre 456 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 You can get more information at the theatre website.