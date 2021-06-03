Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra announces 2021-2022 season, patrons to return to Kleinhans Music Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra announced its 2021-2022 concert season that will see patrons return to Kleinhans Music Hall.

New for this year, the BPO says Saturday evening performances will move to a start time of 7:30 p.m. and the dinner service at Henry’s at Kleinhans will begin taking reservations at 5:00 p.m., with a table d’hote service. The Friday morning Coffee Concert series and Sunday matinee series will remain options.

“We are just so thrilled to be back to make live music for the entire Western New York community once again,” said Music Director JoAnn Falletta. “The musicians and I have missed our audiences dearly. We are so proud of our broadcast concerts from this past year, but nothing compares to a live performance in the warmth and beauty of Kleinhans Music Hall. To share that raw emotion, that power, that inspiration with our cherished patrons is something that cannot be replaced.”

The BPO says it has developed a safety plan and protocols in accordance with New York Forward guidelines and for the latest information you can visit their website here.

You can find the 2021-2022 schedule below.

2021-2022 BPO Classics Series

BEETHOVEN’S FIFTH

Fri Sep 24, 10:30am

Sat Sep 25, 7:30pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Fabio Bidini, piano

The powerful phenomena of classical music’s eight most famous notes in Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony contrast with the lighthearted and playful Ravel Piano Concerto in G, featuring the jazz-tinged influences of George Gershwin, and performed by BPO favorite, Fabio Bidini. The world premiere of the Bandanna Overture by Daron Hagen presents a lively and percussive Classics season opener, sure to thrill and delight returning audiences.

MAHLER & SAINT-SAËNS

Sat Oct 9, 7:30pm

Sun Oct 10, 2:30pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Sara Buechner, piano

Rachel Mikol, soprano

Critically-acclaimed pianist Sara Buechner returns to perform the glittering, extravagant Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, which the composer completed in just 17 days, while Western New York native, soprano Rachel Mikol, eloquently interprets an entrancing portrait of heaven in Gustav Mahler’s Fourth Symphony.

NIKKI CHOOI PLAYS BRAHMS

Sat Oct 23, 7:30pm

Sun Oct 24, 2:30pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Nikki Chooi, violin

Mendelssohn’s “Italian” Symphony No. 4 captures his happy impressions of a youthful journey through Italy in a program featuring the haunting, syncopated Tangazo by Piazzolla, and highlighting BPO concertmaster, Nikki Chooi, tackling the “Mount Everest” of the repertoire, Brahms’ Violin Concerto.

GRIEG PIANO CONCERTO

Fri Nov 5, 10:30am

Sat Nov 6, 7:30pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Joyce Yang, piano

The beguiling and brilliant keyboard flourishes of Grieg’s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in A minor, the composer’s only piano concerto, are executed by the flawless Joyce Yang in her return engagement with the BPO. The lighthearted musical imagery is extended with the “Classical Symphony” No. 1 in D major by Prokofiev, an appealing nod to Haydn and the 18th century, which also inspired Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite, originally scored as a one-act opera with sets designed by Picasso.

GERSHWIN & BARBER

Sat Nov 20, 7:30pm

Sun Nov 21, 2:30pm

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Philippe Quint, violin

Maestro Keith Lockhart of the Boston Pops joins virtuoso Philippe Quint, who debuts with the BPO on the romantic, reflective, and storied Barber Violin Concerto. Contemporary composer Gabriela Frank’s Three Latin American Dances pays homage to her South American heritage. The program concludes with George Gershwin’s An American in Paris, his iconic, jazz-infused, epic love letter to the City of Light.

JOANN’S CLASSICAL CHRISTMAS

Fri Dec 10, 10:30am

Sat Dec 11, 7:30pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Sirgourney Cook, soprano

Maestro JoAnn Falletta, vocalist Sirgourney Cook, and your BPO present timeless music that celebrates the spirit of the season. You will be treated to all of your traditional classical Christmas favorites and even more, and feel yourself wrapped in holiday nostalgia.

NEW WORLD SYMPHONY

Fri Jan 14, 10:30am

Sat Jan 15, 7:30pm

Teddy Abrams, conductor

Conducting phenom Teddy Abrams leads your BPO in former music director Michael Tilson-Thomas’s “From the Diary of Anne Frank,” an evocative musical narration of young Anne Frank’s hopes and visions for the future to her sobering final moments. Contrasting the program is Antonin Dvořák’s New World Symphony, his well-known ovation for North America with its gorgeous melodies inspired by African-American spirituals and Native American music.

MOZART’S THE MAGIC FLUTE

Sat Jan 22, 7:30pm

Sun Jan 23, 2:30pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Your BPO and the SUNY Fredonia Hillman Opera Program join to celebrate Mozart’s birthday with his beautiful fairy tale in a semi-staged performance of the cherished, lighthearted masterpiece, The Magic Flute. Including the instantly-recognizable “The Queen of the Night” aria, this special 2-hour production will be sung in English for opera fanatics and newcomers alike to enjoy.

BEETHOVEN & RACHMANINOFF

Fri Feb 4, 10:30am

Sat Feb 5, 7:30pm

David Alan Miller, conductor

Orion Weiss, piano

Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini is a breathtaking kaleidoscope of color played by the incomparable Orion Weiss, a favorite BPO artist. The work is paired with the impressive triumph of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, which he, himself called “one of the happiest products of my poor talents.” The energy of the two masterworks is mirrored in the multicultural rhythms of Jessie Montgomery’s Coincident Dances, a modern work inspired by New York City’s frenetic pace.

CLASSICAL FIREWORKS

Fri Feb 18, 10:30am

Sat Feb 19, 7:30pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Stewart Goodyear, piano

Enescu’s Rumanian Rhapsody No. 1 portrays the ebullient and lively folk sounds of Eastern Europe, which juxtaposes the driving, dramatic Piano Concerto by Adolphus Hailstork, a Rochester, NY native, performed by Canadian pianist Stewart Goodyear. Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony, depicting a battle with fate, rounds out a brilliantly energetic program.

PROKOFIEV’S PIANO

Fri Mar 4, 10:30am

Sat Mar 5, 7:30pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Alexander Malofeev, piano

Originally written for opera from poet Alexander Pushkin’s satirical fairytale of trial, heroism, and love, Glinka’s Overture to Ruslan and Ludmila is ebullient and effervescent, a perfect complement to the demands of Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major, which require dexterity and blazing virtuosity of the soloist, played by rising young artist Alexander Malofeev. The rarely-performed Symphony No. 2 of Scriabin, displaying his growing fascination with mysticism fully realized in The Divine Poem and The Poem of Ecstasy, completes the program.

TCHAIKOVSKY & THE MERMAID

Sat Mar 19, 7:30pm

Sun Mar 20, 2:30pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

GRAMMY Award-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich returns to the BPO to tackle the dramatic and technically mesmerizing Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto. Zemlinsky’s The Mermaid is a lavishly scored underwater fantasy based on Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale of the mermaid who sacrifices herself out of unrequited love for a prince. The world premiere of composer Kenneth Fuch’s Point of Tranquility is inspired by abstract expressionism’s ‘washes of color.’

SCHUMANN’S CELLO

Fri Apr 1, 10:30am

Sat Apr 2, 7:30pm

Elizabeth Schulze, conductor

Oliver Herbert, cello

Robert Schumann’s Cello Concerto in A minor was written in a brief two weeks of 1850, shortly before he was institutionalized, but rarely performed before the end of the 19th century. Similarly, Franck’s Symphony in D minor, his only symphony, both melancholy and luminous, was originally considered too avant-garde and radical, but became his most popular work after his death. Contemporary composer Carlos Simon’s The Block is based on the late visual art of Romare Bearden, whose work reflects African-American culture in urban cities and the rural American south.

MAJESTIC MENDELSSOHN

Fri Apr 8, 10:30am

Sat Apr 9, 7:30pm

William Eddins, conductor

Drew Petersen, piano

Mendelssohn’s “Scottish” Symphony No. 3 tells the tale of the composer’s travels through the highlands, and audiences will delight at the return of Drew Petersen to perform Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor with its “Sturm und Drang” and dazzling virtuosity. The two monumental works are complemented by a high-spirited homage to the city of Detroit, contemporary composer Jonathan Bailey Holland’s Motor City Remix.

BRAHMS’ GERMAN REQUIEM

Sat Apr 23, 7:30pm

Sun Apr 24, 2:30pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Nicole Cabell, soprano

Lester Lynch, baritone

Crane School of Music Chorus

Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, prepared by Adam Luebke

Brahms’ German Requiem was composed after the death of his beloved mother as a gentle benediction, offering comfort and hope for the living. As music inspires life, so art inspires music, as with the world premiere of Russell Platt’s Symphony: Clyfford Still, a musical interpretation of abstract impressionist works by Still that hang in the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

RACHMANINOFF & KODÁLY

Sat May 7, 7:30pm

Sun May 8, 2:30pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Roman Mekinulov, cello

This thrilling program opens with Kodály’s Summer Evening, an idyll for chamber orchestra. Bloch’s Shelomo, Hebraic Rhapsody for Cello and Orchestra, a meditative, haunting rhapsody played by principal cellist Roman Mekinulov, is titled after the Hebrew name for Solomon and the lessons of life he pondered. Bloch proffers words of hope – “an ardent prayer that one day, men will know their brotherhood, and live in harmony and peace.” The brilliant Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances round out this can’t-miss program.

ENIGMA VARIATIONS

Fri May 13, 10:30am

Sat May 14, 7:30pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Bella Hristova, violin

Your BPO is delighted to present the most famous of English compositions, Elgar’s Enigma Variations, the composer’s loving miniature portraits of his family and friends, always witty and radiant. Kodály’s Symphony in C major, oft-neglected, conjures up nostalgia for his Eastern European homeland, and the theme of love carries through to David Ludwig’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra written for his new wife, violinist Bella Hristova, about the ritual of marriage.

RENÉE FLEMING RETURNS!

Sat Jun 11, 7:30pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Renée Fleming, soprano

Selections by Renée Fleming highlight the gala season finale, centered around Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs, four songs of a five song cycle never completed at the end of his illustrious life. The reflective farewell is touching and profound, enhanced by the sublime performance of Ms. Fleming. The program opens with the world premiere of Wang Jie’s The Winter that United Us, composed as a gift for Kleinhans Music Hall and your BPO, celebrating the city of Buffalo.

2021-2022 BPO Pops Series

GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA

Fri Sep 17, 10:30am

Sat Sep 18, 7:30pm

Nick Hilscher, conductor

The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, paired with your swinging BPO, celebrate the return of POPS to Kleinhans with a high-energy concert of hot big-band jazz.

DANCING IN THE STREET – MUSIC OF MOTOWN

Sat Oct 2, 7:30pm

John Morris Russell, conductor

Shayna Steele, vocals

Chester Gregory, vocals

Bernard Holcomb, vocals

Principal Pops Conductor John Morris Russell is back, with Motown hits made famous by Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, The Temptations, and the one-and-only Stevie Wonder. Iconic hits like Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, I’ll Be There, Dancing in the Street, I Heard It Through the Grapevine, My Girl, and Superstition highlight an evening of classic soul.

TANGO CALIENTE

Sat Oct 16, 7:30pm

Bradley Thachuk, conductor

A night of seductive, fiery tango classics with sizzling soprano Camille Zamora and dazzling bandoneón virtuoso Hector Del Curto. Award-winning and internationally-acclaimed Argentinian dancers Celina Rotundo and Hugo Patyn join the BPO for an evening dedicated to the dance of romance —prepare to fall in love!

BEWITCHING BROADWAY

Sat Oct 30, 7:30pm

John Morris Russell, conductor

Broadway favorites in a Halloween revelry from shows such as Sweeney Todd, Phantom of the Opera, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Little Shop of Horrors, Jekyll & Hyde, Young Frankenstein, and Wicked. Come in costume for an evening of fiendish fun and fabulous frolic!

WHITNEY HOUSTON: THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL

Sat Nov 13, 7:30pm

Brent Havens, conductor

Rashidra Scott, vocals

Whitney Houston’s powerful voice touched our hearts and inspired our souls. Join your BPO and powerhouse singer Rashidra Scott for this Windborne Productions tribute to Whitney’s biggest hits, including How Will I Know, Where Do Broken Hearts Go, I Will Always Love You, and more.

JOHN MORRIS RUSSELL’S HOLIDAY POPS

Thu Dec 16, 10:30am

Fri Dec 17, 10:30am

Sat Dec 18, 7:30pm

Sun Dec 19, 2:30pm

John Morris Russell, conductor

George Brown, vocals

Zoe Scruggs, vocals

Celebrate the holidays with “Mr. Christmas,” Maestro John Morris Russell, and festive Pops favorites with your BPO. Gather the family to enjoy Western New York’s favorite holiday tradition—as inspirational and joyous as it is heart-warming and fun. Sensational singers Zoe Scruggs and George Brown join your BPO for a seasonal celebration as eclectic and varied as the Queen City of the Lakes herself, with everyone’s favorite carols, seasonal pop, gospel, and jazz. For kids from one to ninety-two!

STAR TREK v. STAR WARS

Sat Jan 29, 7:30pm

John Morris Russell, conductor

Experience the full splendor of the original orchestral scores from the two greatest sci-fi franchises of all time. Music by legends like James Horner, Jerry Goldsmith, Michael Giacchino, and John Williams highlight an evening that includes “backstage” stories, trivia, and movie lore from half a century of television and film adventures. May the Force be with you? Live long and prosper!

A CHRIS BOTTI VALENTINE

Sat Feb 12, 7:30pm

Chris Botti, trumpet

Botti is back for a sweet Valentine serenade! The master trumpeter and entertainer is one of the most brilliant and inspiring forces on the contemporary music scene—a Buffalo fan favorite with the lush sound of the BPO.

THE MUSIC OF JOHN DENVER STARRING JIM CURRY

Fri Mar 11, 10:30am

Sat Mar 12, 7:30pm

Ron Spigelman, conductor

This unforgettable tribute to the legendary John Denver is back by popular demand, with hits like Annie’s Song, Rocky Mountain High, Sunshine on My Shoulders, Take Me Home Country Roads, and so much more. Jim Curry’s voice and stories are a wonderment to behold.

SULTANS OF STRING

Sat Mar 26, 7:30pm

Ron Spigelman, conductor

Canada’s JUNO Award-nominated cultural ambassadors of world music serve up their signature genre-bending mélange of Spanish Flamenco, gypsy jazz, Middle Eastern folk, and Cuban rhythms that bring audiences to their feet with the irresistible urge to dance!

GOSPEL ACCORDING TO SWING WITH BYRON STRIPLING

Fri Apr 29, 10:30am

Sat Apr 30, 7:30pm

Byron Stripling, conductor, trumpet, vocals

A jubilant concert experience bursting with the spirit of gospel music, and bubbling with the influences of jazz and blues, including He’s Got the Whole World, Go Tell It On the Mountain, and Amazing Grace. From Mahalia Jackson to Aretha Franklin, through the influences of Bessie Smith and Duke Ellington, this stirring concert will set your soul on fire!

STAR-SPANGLED SALUTE

Fri May 27, 10:30am

Sat May 28, 7:30pm

Bradley Thachuk, conductor

Experience Western New York’s premier Memorial Day tradition as the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus joins your BPO in a program filled with inspiring music and red, white and blue pageantry.

2021-2022 BPO Special Performances

LESLIE ODOM, JR.

Fri Mar 25, 7:30pm

Ron Spigelman, conductor

The multi-talented, Tony® and GRAMMY-winning Leslie Odom, Jr. lights up the Kleinhans stage in this one-night-only performance with your BPO! The spectacular symphonic show of the Hamilton star features the best of Broadway and the American songbook, from jazz standards to poignant medleys.

AN EVENING WITH KENNY G

Wed Jun 1, 7:30pm

Chart-topping sax legend Kenny G debuts his iconic blend of R&B, pop, and Latin music over a jazz foundation in this special engagement with your BPO featuring hits from his three-decade, GRAMMY-winning career. Don’t miss this unparalleled evening of indelible melodies and instrumental perfection!