BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parishioners of St. John Kanty on Buffalo's East Side are fighting to keep it open, holding a prayer vigil outside the locked doors as they await a decision from the Vatican.

The church, a staple of Buffalo's Polish community, is typically buzzing from Holy Week through Dyngus Day. But in May of 2025, the church held its final mass after the diocese announced it would close as part of the Road to Renewal plan.

"The bishop decided to close St. John Kanty, said parishioner Matthew Zawisky.

WKBW St. John Kanty parishioners fight to reopen.

Last year, the church doors were locked following the decision. Parishioners fought against the move and learned that the Vatican suspended the closure.

"This has been a jewel on the east side since 1892. And we want to keep it open," said Zawisky.

As they wait for an official decision, parishioners say it is especially hard to be closed this time of year.

"This is where our parish gets a lot more exposure and interest," said Zawisky.

WATCH: Buffalo parishioners fight to save St. John Kanty church from closing

Buffalo parishioners fight to save St. John Kanty church from closing

Just last week, parishioners met outside the church to pray. Parishioners say hundreds of people stopped by over the course of the night.

"What does it mean that so many showed up? We were in tears," said Zawisky. "I mean, people were kneeling on the concrete."

I reached out to the Buffalo Diocese to see if there was any further discussion on the church based on the Vatican's decision.

"There are no plans for the building to be reopened, as we are awaiting the Vatican's response," said the diocese in a statement.

Parishioners say they are also waiting and keeping the faith that things may change.

"We're hopeful, we pray, we wait and see in a hopeful way," said Zawisky.

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