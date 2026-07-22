Buffalo nursing home worker charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a resident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A certified nurse aide at McAuley Residence nursing home has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting an elderly resident earlier this month, according to the New York State Attorney General's Office.

Isiah Favors, 38, of Buffalo, has been charged with second-degree rape and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

According to the AG's office, just after 12 a.m. on July 7, Favors allegedly sexually assaulted an elderly and mentally disabled woman in her room at McAuley Residence. The AG's office says he allegedly performed oral sex on the woman.

A witness immediately reported the incident to the facility's management. The woman was taken to the hospital a rape kit test was conducted. Police reported the matter to OAG.

Favors was arraigned Wednesday in Tonawanda Town Court and is being held with bail set at $100,000 cash or a partially secured surety bond. He faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison if convicted of the top count.

This investigation is ongoing.

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued the following statement:

"My prayers are with the victim and their family who deserve justice after enduring this horrific crime. My office is conducting a full investigation, and we will use every resource at our disposal to deliver justice in this case and ensure all nursing home residents are kept safe. I thank our partners in law enforcement for their collaboration in this investigation"

Catholic Health released the following statement to 7 News: