BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local nonprofit organization is collaborating with the Buffalo Police Department to address the ongoing opioid crisis in the community.

Creative Restorations Inc., founded by Christopher Harzynski, has been actively working since 2023 to assist individuals facing addiction, incarceration, and recovery.

WATCH: Buffalo Nonprofit partners with Buffalo Police to combat opioid overdoses

Harzynski and his team assist community members with essential needs, including housing, food, and transportation. "If you're struggling with housing, food, transportation, things of that nature, we help link you with those services or provide those services," he said.

As part of their outreach efforts, Creative Restorations has implemented the "Erie Cares" program, where they distribute Narcan and testing strips to help reduce fatal opioid overdoses.

This week marked a significant partnership with the Buffalo Police Department’s Foot Patrol Integration Unit, as they walked the beat in the Allentown community to distribute resources.

Officer Josh Aponte of the Buffalo Police Department emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "It's huge; it could save somebody's life." Officer Jessica Velez agreed and added that outreach efforts should expand throughout the city and beyond.

One of the stops was Nietzsche's, a bar on Allen Street, where the owner, David Arakelian, has been proactively addressing safety concerns in the area. “It’s super important. We experienced some very traumatic things happen in our parking lot two years ago, and we’ve been actively trying to help,” he said. Nietzsche's makes Narcan available inside the bar, which is provided through the Erie Cares program. Arakelian says the bar has given out at least eight cases in the past year.

While the opioid issue remains a concern, Arakelian believes the situation has improved in the Allentown neighborhood. However, the discovery of drug paraphernalia nearby serves as a reminder that challenges still exist.

"This shows you that addiction has no boundaries, right?" said Harzynski.

Still, he remains optimistic about the impact of their outreach efforts and hopes to continue fostering communication between community organizations and the police. “I think that this initiative that we provided today hopefully helps bridge the gap with communication, with community-based organizations, the community, and BPD,” he said.

