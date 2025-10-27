Buffalo neighborhood celebrating legal victory against abandoned property owner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood are celebrating after a judge ruled that a long-vacant apartment building at 2 Saint Louis Place has been officially declared abandoned, opening the door for the city to take action against the property owner.

The property, owned by landlord Charles "Chuck" Dobucki, has been a source of crime and blight in the community for years. He owns multiple buildings in the Allentown area that have drawn housing violations and remain vacant.

"This is amazing," Lynn Wilson said. "We've got our neighborhood back."

Wilson said the abandoned building has brought drugs, violence and other criminal behavior to the area.

The building gained renewed attention in March when two beloved Allentown neighbors were murdered in an apartment building directly across the street, highlighting ongoing safety concerns on Saint Louis Place.

"It brought up everyone's, quite frankly, anger about what Allentown was seeing and feeling unsafe," said council member Mitch Nowakowski.

Neighbors like Wilson had grown frustrated with years of unsuccessful attempts to address Dobucki's properties through traditional channels, including housing court. Dobucki was even arrested earlier this year and brought to court over the properties.

Nowakowski found a potential solution while reviewing the city charter and provisions for abandonment proceedings.

"These abandonment proceedings give the city a blueprint of how to move forward to tackle slumlords here in the City of Buffalo," he said.

Judge Diane Devlin ruled from the bench on Thursday that 2 Saint Louis Place had indeed been abandoned. The victory prompted an immediate celebration among neighbors.

"We got the grill out. We went in the backyard, made some burgers and dogs, and we actually celebrated the fact that we can use our backyard again," Wilson said.

The ruling could have broader implications for other vacant properties in Buffalo, including the Buffalo Grand Hotel, which has been empty for three years.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon said the ruling on 2 Saint Louis Place is a significant step forward in addressing abandoned properties throughout the city.

Wilson made it clear that the fight isn't over, as Dobucki owns three other problematic properties in the area.

"Chuck, you have three more properties, and we're not done," Wilson said.

Nowakowski agreed, saying Dobucki has "done enough" damage to the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.


