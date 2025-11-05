BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Bills superfan who has cheered on her hometown team for more than 60 years received the ultimate honor when the team named her their 2025 Fan of the Year.

Therese Forton-Barnes, a Buffalo native, was surprised with the announcement by Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas and his wife, Patti, during a special presentation.

"It was...It's still surreal," Forton-Barnes said.

The NFL's Fan of the Year program celebrates dedicated fans who have a positive impact on their community.

Forton-Barnes is being recognized as the founder of the Water Buffalo Club 716 and her work with Stitch Buffalo, a non-profit organization committed to empowering refugee and immigrant women, which handcrafts her club's celebrated hats.

"When I saw the fan of the year...so much emotion...and having all those ladies there with me watching this whole thing unfold was so perfect," Forton-Barnes said.

WATCH: Buffalo native Therese Forton-Barnes named the Buffalo Bills 2025 Fan of the Year

Forton-Barnes' fandom began in childhood when her father would take the family to games at the old Rockpile stadium.

"My father would take my mother to the football games, at the Rockpile, and she'd want to come home at halftime, and then he'd pick up my brother and I and take us to the second half of the game," Forton-Barnes said.

The Fan of the Year surprise included a specialized Water Buffalo hat and Fan of the Year jersey, along with an all-expense paid trip to Super Bowl 60 in San Francisco. Forton-Barnes said the experience could only be made better if her favorite team made it to the big game.

"Even the thought of the Buffalo Bills making it to the Super Bowl, and then even the thought of winning the Super Bowl, and me being there as fan of the year would take it to... you can't even get any better than that," Forton-Barnes said.

All 32 NFL teams get a Fan of the Year nominee, who is then voted on to declare the NFL's "Ultimate Fan of the Year." Forton-Barnes is representing the Bills, and her nomination will be highlighted on Thursday morning on Good Morning America.