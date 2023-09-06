Buffalo native and former Bills wide receiver Mike Williams hospitalized after "construction accident"

TAMPA, F.L. (WKBW) -- — Buffalo native and former Bills wide receiver Mike Williams is in a Tampa hospital after suffering injuries in a construction accident, according to his agent.

I just got off the phone with Mike Williams’ agent. He tells me the former NFL wide receiver HAS NOT passed away.



Williams was involved in a “construction accident,” and is in a Tampa-area hospital, according to his agent. — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) September 6, 2023

Williams, 36, attended Riverside High School and was a star athlete. He then went to Syracuse University, where he played from 2006 until 2009. In 2010, Williams was selected in the fourth-round of the NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his first game with the Buccaneers, Williams caught five passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Williams went on to have an outstanding rookie season, finishing with 65 catches for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns. After his strong start to his NFL career, Williams was named a finalist for rookie of the year.

After three more seasons in Tampa, Williams was traded to the Bills. He played in nine games for the Bills and caught nine passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Williams' agent said that the family has asked that a GoFundMe page, organized by a Latrina Moore, be taken down.