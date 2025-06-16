Buffalo musician faces brain cancer diagnosis with strength as community rallies for fundraiser

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— Will Leach has always been a light in the Buffalo community — a husband, dog dad, avid Bills fan, and guitarist for the local band Off the Wall.

But this spring, the 36-year-old’s life took a turn when he suffered a seizure that led to a devastating diagnosis: grade four astrocytoma, an aggressive and terminal brain cancer.

Since then, Will has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation at Roswell Park, determined to make the most of each day.

“You don’t know how long you’re going to be here,” he said, “but you can enjoy every day that you have.”

In true Buffalo fashion, Will’s community is stepping up to return the love he’s shown for years. His best friend and bandmate, Ted Mallwitz, is organizing a two-part fundraiser on Saturday, June 28 at Mr. Goodbar in the Elmwood Village.

“We’re going to have a raffle from 5 to 8 p.m. for a $10 donation, then an after-party from 9 to midnight featuring our band,” said Mallwitz. “People have been unbelievably generous.”

The event will include prizes from local sports teams and businesses, with proceeds going to Will and his wife, Stephanie, who have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

“I can never thank people enough,” Will shared. “The way people have checked in, donated, and helped it’s been unbelievable in the best way.”

How To Help:

