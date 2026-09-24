Buffalo Museum of Science opens $3M Science Stadium exhibit with Bills, Sabres and Bandits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Museum of Science is opening a new $3 million permanent exhibit that combines STEM education with the world of professional sports.

Science Stadium was developed in direct partnership with the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits. It features immersive, hands-on experiences designed to inspire the next generation of athletic innovators, both on the field and in the lab.

Museum leaders celebrated the grand opening by breaking mini folding tables. Science Stadium marks the first major exhibit renovation at the Buffalo Museum of Science since 2018.

Gary Siddall, president and CEO of the Buffalo Museum of Science, said the exhibit is designed to show visitors that science is part of everyday life.

"You know, the point of this exhibit is that science is actually a lot of fun; it's not just about opening a textbook. It's about getting your hands on the things that impact what we do every single day. And in the case of Science Stadium, there is an awful lot of science that goes into professional sports, and into the professionals that support those professional athletes day in and day out," Siddall said.

Penny Semaia, vice president of Stadium Relations for the Buffalo Bills, said the exhibit will show young visitors that professional sports involve far more than what happens on the field.

"For the students and the student-athletes who are going to come here, they are going to see an opportunity beyond the competition side. There are multiple layers of teams that it takes to be competitive, or to help ensure that a stadium is running, or to help ensure everyone is safe and their well-being is the top priority; this gives them a visual aid, the science, the STEM behind all of it, and we are so thrilled to be a part of it," Semaia said.

The new space also includes an additional exhibit called "Built for Buffalo," which highlights the engineering behind the construction of the new Highmark Stadium.

Both exhibits open to the public this Saturday at the Buffalo Museum of Science.

