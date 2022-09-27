Buffalo Museum of Science is always looking for volunteers

BUFFALO, NY {WKBW-TV} — Joe Butch has been a volunteer at the Buffalo Museum of Science for so many years, they had to estimate his time at a recent recognition event. Retired from a career in geology, he volunteers at the museum two days a week and says "It's an amazing place-it's sort of like being a kid in a candy store."

On Mondays, Joe is behind the scenes in the collection area and the lab working with rocks and bones. He says "We get to work with material that has a great deal of importance scientifically and historically."

Stephanie Drzymala heads up the volunteer program and says you don't have to have a special skill set like Joe to be a volunteer, adding "You can really come as you are and we will train you and we will teach you to be successful at this job."

They have about one hundred regular volunteers and many more that just help out once in a while. Stephanie says "We are always recruiting we always need volunteer help." Joe says with a chuckle "Us old people want to feel like we are not useless. When we come here we are very useful, we contribute to something."

People as young as 14 years of age are invited to volunteer, and even younger if they are accompanied by an adult. You can find more information about the volunteer program at the Buffalo Museum of Science website.

