BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Getting a colonoscopy can be difficult to talk about, but it's important that we do.

In fact, according to the American Association for Cancer Research, Colorectal Cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

Last year, more than 154,000 people were diagnosed, and almost 53,000 died from it.

More people under the age of 50 are being diagnosed, like my Second Cup guest, Lindsay Riggs.

Buffalo mother and digital creator raising awareness about colorectal cancer

When she was 40, she had a sharp pain in her abdomen and went to the hospital. She found out she had colon cancer and a tumor that perforated her colon wall.

After undergoing surgery and chemotherapy at Roswell Park, Riggs is cancer-free and said she's making it her mission to share her experience and encourage people to get colonoscopies.

"It's like our mammograms," she said. "We talk so openly about those, but not as openly as those. I'll talk about poop all day long. The goal is you need to advocate for your health. Listen to your body. I don't care if it's one tiny symptom, you go."

Riggs runs the Buffalovebirds social media pages and has started a fundraiser for colorectal cancer research. She's teamed with several local businesses, promising to donate a portion of their sales or run special deals to raise money.

