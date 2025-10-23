Buffalo mayoral candidates clash over city's future in debate

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three candidates vying to become Buffalo's next mayor faced off in a debate at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute in Tonawanda, presenting starkly different visions for addressing the city's mounting challenges.

The debate featured State Senator Sean Ryan, who represents the 61st Senate District covering parts of Buffalo; James Gardner, a Republican lawyer and former Erie County prosecutor and Michael Gainer, an independent candidate and community advocate, who moved to Buffalo from Erie, Pennsylvania, about 20 years ago and works with Buffalo ReUse and the Eastside Parkways Coalition.

Students in attendance said they didn't see a clear winner but found the discussion informative as the candidates tackled questions about 60 years of Democratic leadership, the city's budget deficit, food insecurity and poverty.

Breaking from party politics

When asked whether it's time for change after decades of Democratic leadership, Gainer emphasized unity over partisan politics.

"My response is simple...it's not in this election a choice between Democrats or Republicans...it's not black and white. We live in a political climate right now that's more divided than ever...and what we need is a leader...is an ethos...is a culture about bringing people together," Gainer stated.

Gardner took a more direct approach, criticizing the city's track record under one-party rule.

"Look at what one-party rule has done to the city," Gardner commented. "We used to be one of the richest cities in America. Now we're the third poorest...we lead the nation in childhood poverty...we've lost half our population...that's their track record...that's what they bring to the table."

Ryan defended his candidacy by pointing to his experience and the primary election results.

"It's up to the people of the city of Buffalo to decide who they want to sit in the chair of the mayor's office," Ryan said. "I feel that my plans that I put together, my unique experience and my background — that I'm the best choice to lead the city of Buffalo forward."

Housing and poverty solutions

The candidates offered different approaches to addressing poverty and housing issues in Buffalo.

Gardner emphasized homeownership as a path to building generational wealth.

"The only way that we are going to lift people out of generational poverty is to give them an opportunity to build wealth...and what's the easiest way to do that...homes," Gardner said. "We need to build homes in the city of Buffalo...not affordable rental units...we need to build affordable single-family homes that will allow people to build the generational wealth that will permit them to lift themselves out of this generational poverty."

Ryan focused on addressing food insecurity through programs like universal free lunch at schools and SNAP benefits.

National Guard deployment debate

The candidates split on whether they would support federal troops being deployed to Buffalo if offered by a future administration.

Gardner said he would welcome additional federal resources to address crime and public safety concerns.

"We have a crime problem...part of that crime problem is people don't feel safe," Gardner remarked. "I'm not in favor of calling in the SWAT team to hold down entire neighborhoods...but if the federal government is willing to give us additional resources to make our cities safer...I'm grabbing with both hands."

Ryan strongly opposed the idea, calling it political theater.

"It's Republican MAGA nonsense where the president of the United States is sending guard troops from different states to other states over the objections of their governors...without any input from the locals to patrol their streets...never happen in America," Ryan replied. "If the federal government wants to send resources to Buffalo, I would welcome those resources to fix our roads, to help fix our sewers, water system...to help feed our hungry families...sending troops here is not one of them."

Gainer took a middle ground, focusing on community needs.

"This is an example of finger-pointing from both sides," Gainer noted. "What's important is addressing the needs of our communities...what they want are safe communities...what our young people need are opportunities and mentoring."

Bail reform positions

The candidates also disagreed with New York's bail reform laws.

Ryan defended the reforms, arguing against criminalizing poverty.

"We shouldn't criminalize poverty...it shouldn't be that if somebody with money to make bail for shoplifting gets to walk out after their parents post bail...but a kid who can't afford it has to stay in the holding center for a long period of time...that's not justice in America," Ryan responded.

Gainer acknowledged business owners' concerns while advocating for comprehensive solutions.

"Our shopkeepers, our small business people, are worried about the safety and break-ins at their businesses," Gainer said. "We have to put social service workers and first responders that are equipped to deal with those issues on our streets...so that our police can address nuisance crime and violent crime the way they are intended to."

Gardner criticized Ryan for voting for bail reform and ‘raise the age’ legislation, saying it "has made it almost impossible for members of law enforcement in Buffalo and New York State to hold criminals accountable."

Blizzard preparedness

Reflecting on the December 2022 blizzard that killed 31 people in Buffalo, the candidates offered different approaches to emergency preparedness.

Gainer emphasized systematic improvements and community care.

"We need to make sure that there is salt...it is a systematic approach to how we facilitate city services to ensure we are proactive, and we are getting the job done to keep our neighborhoods safe," Gainer stated. "So that every resident has a place to take cover...to get support and it's what my administration is about...about creating a culture of care."

Gardner questioned whether the city has made meaningful changes since the storm.

"What's changed since that storm today? Do we have any confidence as a city that the same result wouldn't transpire today if we got hit with a storm like that?" Gardner questions. "We don't have the plows to plow our streets properly...we don't have enough salt...we don't have enough mechanics to keep those plows running."

Ryan pointed to infrastructure failures during the storm and compared Buffalo's response to neighboring communities.

"At the time of that storm, 30 percent of Buffalo's snowplows were not functioning. They couldn't get them out of the barns," Ryan explained. "I represent Tonawanda, Amherst, Grand Island, areas that got more snow during that storm... no one died in those communities because the plows were able to get to people."

Budget crisis solutions

Addressing the city's financial challenges, the candidates proposed different cost-cutting measures.

Gardner promised to lead by example, with budget cuts, starting with the mayor's office.

"We have to start cutting our costs and as mayor, I'm going to lead by example," Gardner explained. "We're going to cut $2 million out of the mayor's budget alone and I'm going to challenge the Common Council to do the same...I don't need police protection 24 hours...I have an alarm system and a locked door...that's all I need...that's a million dollars right there that we can save."

Ryan questioned the math behind Gardner's proposal.

"Taking $2 million out of one budget...okay...where's your other $38 million come from?" Ryan replied.

Gainer focused on overtime spending as a major area for savings.

"Just in overtime expenditures alone...in the last six years...we spent $60 million in excess of what was budgeted...right there is our shortfall," Gainer said.

Following the debate, the candidates each took questions from reporters. I asked Gardner if he is concerned voters will consider him a “stamped” candidate for the republicans, since he also ran in last year’s Erie County District Attorney’s race as the republican candidate and lost to Democrat Michael Keane.

"I think anybody who listens to me and has been to any of the events that I've been to would be able to tell you that I'm not some 'stamped' candidate. I think I'm incredibly well-versed on the issues that are facing the City of Buffalo," responded Gardner following Thursday's debate. "I've worked very hard to understand all the challenges that are facing the City of Buffalo, and it's going to be an ongoing effort as we move forward, because we don't really know the full extent of the city budget deficit that's before us."

Gainer told reporters that many city residents tell them they are feeling disempowered in the Queen City and often feel politicians will only do what they want and not give community members a “voice in the conversation.” He said that’s why he brings an outsider’s perspective to this race.

St. Joe's AP Government teacher, Ted Lina has been leading students in political debates at the school for 41 years. Following the Thursday debate, he said he would like to host next year's New York State Governor's debate.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.


