Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will not run for Rep. Higgins' soon-to-be-vacant congressional seat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will not run for retiring Congressman Brian Higgins' soon-to-be-vacant seat in New York's 26th district, a spokesperson tells 7 News.

“I will not seek the seat and I look forward to continue to work with the Erie County Democratic Committee and the party’s endorsed candidate to fill the vacancy,” Brown said in a statement to 7 News on Friday.

Sources close to the mayor say family considerations dictated his decision, especially in regard to the role he and his wife Michelle have in raising a young grandniece and grandnephew.

Brown's decision paves the way for State Senator Tim Kennedy to emerge as the party’s endorsed candidate for a special election, which is expected to take place in April.

Kennedy announced his candidacy for the seat in November.

Higgins has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Shea's Performing Arts Center. He will lead Shea's beginning February 5, after he resigns from the House of Representatives. In November, after reports of Higgins' resignation spread, Brown said he looked "forward to a conversation" about the future of NY-26.

Brown has served as mayor of Buffalo since 2006 and won an unprecedented fifth term in 2021.