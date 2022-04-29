Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to propose 5 percent property tax hike

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown be delivering his 16th annual State of the City Address Friday morning.

But this year it will be a duel announcement.

Brown will include a budget presentation, unveiling his 2023 proposed budget.

This will be the first in-person combined address since the COVID pandemic.

The event is being held at the Northland Workforce Training Center. Unlike past State of the City addresses, this will not be a large, splashly production and is free to those attending.

Mayor Brown, was elected last November to a fifth unprecedented term after winning in a historic write-in election, defeating opponent Indian Walton.

In his budget announcement, the Mayor will be announcing a tax increase, according to his office, it will be five percent for residential, and a 6.6 percent increase on commercial properties. Brown says this is the only second tax increase during the Mayor’s 16 years in office.

For residential property owners, the administration says for a $100,000 home, that would average out to an increase of under $50.00.

Brown will also highlight a series of “new action-oriented initiatives” and unveil “his vision for the future”.

Public safety is expected to be part of Friday’s announcement where the mayor will announce a number of initiatives for the purchase of the “Shot Spotter System” to assist police with gunshot detection to help reduce gun violence.

Mayor Brown will announce a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) regarding the Lasalle Metro Station's Park 'n Ride Lot for future mixed project development.

The announcement will include a call for 20-new pieces of snow-fighting equipment added to the city’s snow fleet.

