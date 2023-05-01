Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown delivers 2023 State of the City Address

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — On Monday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown delivered his 2023 State of the City Address which included a presentation on his proposed $582 million city budget that was filed with the Buffalo Common Council earlier Monday.

In delivering his annual message, Brown noted 2022 was a challenging year with the horrific mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops, the November snowstorm, and the December blizzard.

“The State of the City of Buffalo is focused and prepared for positive change. My proposed City Budget continues my ongoing commitment to fiscal responsibility. We will continue to make investments in core areas, including affordable housing, public safety, and infrastructure.” - Mayor Brown

The following is included in the proposed city budget:



Investment of $30 million in one-time bill forgiveness program — the mayor's office said it will help thousands of struggling low-income homeowners become current on past due water, sewer, and tax bills.

Departments of assessment, taxation, and law directed to not hold a foreclosure auction.

A 3.8% property tax increase. The mayor's office said for a home assessed at $100,000, the homeowner would pay an additional $46 a year.

A recommended increase, between $7 and $22, of the Garbage User Fee depending on the size of the tote.

Calls on New York State to change the Aid Incentives to Municipalities program.

A new Learn to Earn Buffalo program aimed at expanding workforce training programs for youth and adults. The mayor's office said through the program funds will be awarded to Say Yes, SEIU 1199, and a collaboration between Villa Maria College and Bitwise.

A $1 million award to the African American Cultural Center reconstruction project.

A $10 million investment in the Replacing Old Lead Lines program.

Buying 11 new pieces of equipment for the Buffalo Fire Department, including a ladder truck and pumper truck.

Additional investments in the DPW Fleet include 24 pieces of snow fighting equipment and a Vehicle Rook.

$1 million allocated toward the cost for emergency snow removal contractors.

$12.5 million allocated for freshly paved streets, and almost $8 million for new sidewalks.

Improvements to parks and park facilities include new sports courts at Emerson and Kingsley Parks, a sports complex at Shoshone Park and improvements to JFK and Okell Parks.

The mayor's office said the city's proposed capital budget, a budget for the American Rescue Plan and the city's annual action plan will be filed in weeks to come.