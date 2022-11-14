Tributes marking six months since mass Tops shootings

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A somber day Monday in the Queen City as the community honors the memory of those who died in the Tops mass shooting that happened exactly six months ago.

It was May 14 when a gunman shot 13 people, killing ten.

Quiet tributes were held in honor of the victims.

At exactly 2:30 p.m. Monday bells rang out at ‘houses of worship'.

Church bells across buffalo rang out 13-times to honor the ten people murdered and three others wounded in the shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops.

At all Tops stores and on the steps of Buffalo’s City Hall a moment of silence was also held.

It's been six months since investigators say a white supremacist came to Buffalo specifically to target and shoot Blacks.

“On that bright sunny day — a Saturday that is forever seared in our hearts on May 14th and we lost ten good people,” remarked Governor Kathy Hochul.

Governor Hochul visited Buffalo Monday for a separate event but briefly reflected on that day.

I asked the governor about the future memorial being planned to honor the victims and why it was announced prior to her re-election.

The Governor says they want to have it ready for the one-year mark.

“The reason we moved ahead is we would really like to have something completed on the one-year anniversary. And we are already six months into it, so we didn't think there was any reason to delay — announcing that this is being commenced. There is money behind it and we're going to be working very closely with the family members, in particular, to make sure that there is something that really probably memorializes their family members,” responded Governor Hochul.

All the many memorial items, photos, flowers, and candles, placed on the corner of Jefferson and Landon in honor of those from the Tops massacre have been respectfully removed for the winter months.

"Six months ago today our community suffered a racist attack and our hearts continue to ache for the 10 precious lives lost and for everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy. During our darkest hours, our community has shown remarkable resiliency and proven to the world that hate will not and cannot win.



In the weeks and months that have followed Buffalonians and our partners in healing rallied to lift up the community to help their fellow neighbors in need. Whether it was a need for food, funding, or friendship there was no shortage of support.



While we recognize no amount of time will ever change what happened nor bring back the loved ones who were lost, we know that we are no longer alone and are only stronger as we unite as one.



Today and always, we wish you continued strength and peace."



“It's almost as a sanctuary — it's a place where it’s like holy ground,” described Lenny Lane, Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R’S.

Lane has been working tirelessly across from the Tops location to help feed the community.

Before the Tops store reopened over the summer months, it revealed how big food insecurity is in this east Buffalo neighborhood.

“It brought a lot of us closer together and it brought a lot of us farther apart,” declared Lane. “How did it pull you apart?” Buckley asked. “I think because of the fact that a lot of people did not really want this Tops to reopen,” replied Lane.

Even though the Tops has reopened, Lane's organization continues to bring food to those who don't want to return to the store.

“They are still not able to go in. They still come out here and sit and just stare sometimes and so it's been rough,” explained Lane.

Lane tells me he initially had a tough time going back inside the store but was finally able to face his fears.

“Don't want fear to win. The fear can't win and it can not capture me and my mind and my thoughts,” Lane reflected. "We can’t allow evil to win.”

