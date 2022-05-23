Minnesota authors donating books in response to request from family of Buffalo mass shooting survivor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 20-year old Zaire Goodman was shot in the neck during the mass shooting that killed ten innocent victims at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

He survived.

In an interview with 7 News Zaire's mother, Zeneta Everhart, she said that "education" should be the focus as the community tries to heal from the targeted racist attack.

Last week 7 News shared the story of how Zaire and Zeneta, in an effort to help children learn about race, racism and Black history, put together a wish list of books that community members can purchase to "start these conversations at a grassroots level."

Truckloads of donations are coming in and several authors from Minnesota are also donating.

LOOK!! Earlier this week we shared the story on how Zaire Goodman and Zeneta Everhart made a wish list of childrens books on race, racism and Black history. The plan is to share those books with the community. Truck loads of donations are coming in! Video from @MollyHirschbeck pic.twitter.com/fhkjLOFCAd — Jeff Russo (@JeffRussoWKBW) May 22, 2022

Sunday, 7 News spoke with Sheletta Brundidge who is a best-selling children's book author and mother of four living in Minnesota.

Brundidge said she saw the 7 News story highlighting the request from Zaire and Zeneta and reached out to let them know she would be donating copies of her books to help their efforts. Fellow children's book authors in Minnesota heard what Brundidge was doing and wanted to help out as well and joined in her donation.

On Sunday, Brundidge gathered the books and headed to the UPS Store to ship them to Buffalo.

"I felt so helpless. Everybody's thoughts and prayers, and thinking and praying. But I just wanted to do more to let the community in Buffalo know that the world cares, that I care," said Brundidge.

You can find more information on Zaire and Zeneta's wish list here.