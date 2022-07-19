BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Local Steering Committee of the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund will host a public meeting Thursday.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at City Honors School in Buffalo. It will be to explain the proposed rules for eligibility and distribution of donations to the Fund.

In addition, there will be an opportunity for public feedback on the protocol and application submission process. There will also be an opportunity for questions and comments from potential applicants and the general public. You can submit public comments prior to the public meeting via email to Buffalo@NationalCompassion.org, by July 20, 2022.

Tops Friendly Markets and the National Compassion Fund established the Fund in response to the mass shooting that occurred the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue on May 14.

According to the Draft Protocol, eligibility includes:

Legal heirs of those who were killed as a direct result of the shooting

Those who were physically injured by gunshot wound in the shooting

Those who suffered some other type of physical injury during the shooting

Those who were present at the Tops Market at the time of the shooting and suffered psychological trauma

Tops associates of the Jefferson Avenue Store who were not present at the time of the Shooting.

The Fund said once the rules are finalized, the Local Steering Committee will release a Final Protocol and an application will be available online around August 16, 2022.

Those interested can sign up for the Fund’s contact list by filling out and submitting the form online here. Emails will be sent regarding:

When the Final Protocol for the Fund is available

When the application is available

When the deadline for submitting an application is approaching



In June the fund announced the members of the Local Steering Committee.

You can make an online donation to the fund here or make a donation at any Tops location in person. For further information, including on writing a check or transferring funds electronically, you can click here.