Devoted community member won’t give up on Buffalo’s Jefferson Ave. neighborhood

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There has remained one constant through the year after the Tops Markets mass shooting tragedy on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo to assist with the food desert — Lenny Lane, president of the Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. organization and with the Buffalo Peacemakers — has brought a food and clothing mobile response truck to the Jefferson community, filled with help and hope.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley says Lane will not give up on his community as it continues to recover from the devastating attack.

“People are still devastated and they're still hungry,” declared Lane.

Lane has a deep passion for his community. He grew up just two blocks from Jefferson Avenue where the tragic massacre took place. He's also a retired Buffalo firefighter who spent 25 years working right down the street from Tops. So after the tragedy, he wanted to make sure he responded to his community's needs.

“Who else can save us but us? We have to save ourselves. I always tell my family that, you know, we are the ones that are gonna save us,” reflected Lane.

“People are still crying. We still haven't gotten over yet. People still don't want to shop at the Tops Market. Most of them come to the food pantry they rather go or come to us on the street than actually go into Tops. So there's a great need within our community and then we just want to help fill that void,” explained Lane.

“Well that's what we needed and it really shows how our community can come together in the time of tragic incidents,” remarked Duriel Green, resident.

I caught up with Green who was walking with his groceries from Tops. He lives nearby and is thankful for people like Lane.

“Let's stay a family and continue to build our community because our community really needs to get better,” Green replied.

Green says it is tough walking back into the Tops knowing what happened there and he would like to see more community-owned shops on Jefferson, and that is why Lane continues to bring his support to this Jefferson Avenue corner.

“Just kind of like loving on these families. that lost so much and they still struggling. They did a lot of people still are hurt,” Lane responded.

