Confronting white supremacy to heal Buffalo against racist attack

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — As the Buffalo community approaches one year since the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market, the family of Ruth Whitfield, who was gunned down by a white supremacist, is planning a three-day event to tackle the topic of hatred called the Pursuit of Truth.

“We didn't want to go quietly into the night. We wanted to raise our voices and speak to the issues — white supremacy,” remarked Garnell Whitfield.

WKBW Garnell and Raymond Whitfield.

“These folks should never be forgotten,” stated Raymond Whitfield.

Brothers Garnell and Raymond Whitfield have a gaping wound in their hearts, their mother, 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield, and nine other community members were killed by a white supremacist who came to Buffalo on May 14, 2022, with the intent of killing Black people.

WKBW Outside the Jefferson Avenue Tops, fully remodeled after mass shooting.

“From the middle passage to the middle aisle of the Tops grocery store market that day — this has been with us since we've come here. That is what brought us here — white supremacy,” reflected Raymond Whitfield.

April 20 through April 22 will be set aside in remembrance of all ten victims murdered at Tops with the Pursuit of Truth conference at SUNY Buffalo State University.

The event will feature a number of discussions around fighting white supremacy, hatred, the whitewashing of Black history, and what made Buffalo a target for the mass shooting.

“The east side is not by chance. It's intentional — the segregation, the under funding, under-resourcing the east side of Buffalo and other communities across this nation is intentional — it's done systematically,” commented Garnell Whitfield.

WKBW Jefferson Avenue, east Buffalo.

On Saturday, April 22, the event will feature a town hall debate that will take place to discuss "Freedom of Speech vs. a Free Pass to Incite Hate."

Speakerswill include the United Nation's special adviser on the prevention of genocide.

WkBW The mission of event.

"This assailant said in his own words — his aim was to kill as many Black people as he could and my thoughts that's a preamble to genocide,” described Raymond Whitfield. “Our role, as we see it, is to build a conduit that can bring folks together.”

“We can't be passive. It's okay to lobby and do all those things, but we have to be much more aggressive, much more intentional about this fight because that's what the other side is — they are very intentional — they're very aggressive,” declared Garnell Whitfield.

WKBW Garnell and Raymond Whitfield.

Garnell and Raymond say their mother, who was born in Jackson, Mississippi fought racism her entire life.

“My mother was a proud, Black woman. She fought racism and bigotry her whole life, not only on her behalf but our behalf — on behalf of her community,” Garnell Whitfield recalled.

“And the sad, sad truth of the matter is she fought her way all the way to the north and lived 86 years, only to be mowed down in this matter — it is heartbreaking,” Raymond Whitfield replied.

WKBW Ruth Whitfield, 86, was murdered with nine others at Tops.

Sadly Ruth would be turning 87 this Friday. Her birthday falls on Good Friday — one of the most solemn days on the Christian calendar.

"We'll probably be an emotional mess on Friday, and 5/14 this year, the date of her murder is Mother's Day — I don't believe in coincidences — to have her birthday and the date of her murder be on those days,” responded Garnell Whitfield.