Canisius College awards Aaron Salter Jr. posthumous degree

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Canisius College is adding a graduate to its roster this weekend.

“That’s huge for him, that’s huge for the family,” Aaron Salter Jr.’s cousin Previn Brock Sanders said. “Thank you Canisius, thank you.”

Aaron Salter Junior was just three credits short, or one course, from finishing his degree in communications.

“His career in the police department and his unbelievable bravery last Saturday, that more than made up for the little three credits he was short of for his Canisius degree,” President of Canisius College John Hurley said.

Aaron attended Canisius College from the fall of 1984 to 1988. He returned to school in the spring and summer of 2007, rounding out all but that one class he needed to graduate.

Provided Photo

Aaron’s work and family put those final credits on hold; sanders said education was important to Aaron.

“Aaron Jr. had actually went back, he started at Canisius, then he became an officer and as part of his continued education he felt it was important to go back,” Sanders said.

Hurley said Aaron W. Salter III, will accept the degree for his father.

“It’s going to be an emotional moment no question about it,” Hurley said. “To be able to hold Aaron Salter up tomorrow as an outstanding graduate in our class of 2022 means everything.”

Hurley said the class of 2022 is embracing Aaron as one of their own.

And for now, he said Canisius Hopes to be a bright spot during these dark days.

“We want to be a source of healing and consolation for the family,” Hurley said. “And if it provides just a little bit, we want to be there to do it for them.”

Hurley said the diploma is already printed with Aaron’s name on it.

In addition to the diploma, the family will also receive Aaron’s graduation cord for being inducted into the Tri-Alpha First Generation Student Honor Society.