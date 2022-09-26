Canisius College Athletics to sell 'Choose Love' shirts to benefit Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship Fund

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Canisius College athletic department announced Monday it will sell "Choose Love" shirts to benefit the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship Fund.

According to Canisius, all net proceeds will go to the scholarship fund which was established to be awarded to a graduating high school senior from a Buffalo public or charter school.

The shirts cost $18 and can be purchased online here.

Salter was a retired Buffalo police officer who was working as a security guard at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue when the mass shooting occurred on May 14. According to investigators, Salter attempted to stop the mass shooting by firing at the suspect, however, he was wearing body armor and was not harmed. The suspect returned fire, killing Salter.

The Buffalo Police Department posthumously honored Salter with the Medal of Honor and promoted him to Lieutenant.

Salter, who was three credits short of earning his degree from Canisius College, is now a graduate as the college awarded him a posthumous degree during a commencement ceremony about a week after his death. Aaron Salter III accepted his late father's diploma.

According to Canisius, the women's and men's basketball teams will wear the "Choose Love" shirts during warm-ups prior to their season-opening doubleheader on November 7 at the Koessler Athletic Center.