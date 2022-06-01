Buffalo mass shooting suspect to be arraigned on 25-count grand jury indictment Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP - Modified) — A grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday against Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, according to the district attorney's office.

The suspect, who has been in custody since the May 14 shooting, is scheduled to be arraigned on a 25-count grand jury indictment in Erie County Court at 2 p.m.

Cameras will not be allowed in court. The Erie County District Attorney's Office will speak after the arraignment. 7 News will live stream the DA's press conference.

7 News has obtained a copy of the indictment which includes a domestic act of terrorism charge and 24 other charges:

Domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree

10 counts of murder in the first degree

10 counts of murder in the second degree, as a hate crime

Three counts of attempted murder in the second degree, as a hate crime

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, an armed felony

The suspect had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which also injured three people. He has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors told a judge May 20 the grand jury had voted to indict Gendron but was continuing its investigation.

The suspect allegedly detailed his plans and his racist motivation in hundreds of pages of writings he posted online shortly before the shooting. The attack was live-streamed from a helmet-mounted camera.

He drove about three hours from his home in Conklin, New York, intending to kill as many Black people as possible, investigators have said.

His attorney, Brian Parker, said he had not seen the indictment and could not comment, adding that prosecution and defense attorneys have been barred by a judge from discussing the case publicly.