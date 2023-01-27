Watch Now
Buffalo artist uses ‘coffee art’ to heal from mass shootings

"It's just very triggering"
ARTIST.jpg
WKBW
Bianca L. McGraw, artist.
ARTIST.jpg
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 16:58:17-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A Buffalo artist has created a series of paintings as a way to process the horrific mass shootings at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market last May. Her exhibit is titled “Caffeinated Injustices”. 

“It was the targeting. It was the targeting and it was the idea that there was a community hit,” Bianca L. McGraw reflected. 

ARTIST2.jpg
Artist Bianca L. McGraw explains her work.

Bianca L. McGraw, artist, at Tapestry Charter high school art teacher, tells me it triggered memories of another past shooting this Chicago native experienced.

ARTEXHIBIT.jpg
Title of artist show.

“I originally attended Northern Illinois University. I worked there and attended school in '08 when we had our own campus shooting, so I always feel like there's always these multiple, mass shootings everywhere. I was like — it just feels like we're addicted to these guns,” remarked McGraw. 

McGraw says after Buffalo's shooting she decided to create a series of paintings. But in an unusual way — she only paints with coffee. 

ARTWORK.jpg
Bianca L. McGraw displays her artwork.

“What if we use coffee to talk about —  this coffee addiction juxtaposes to America's gun addiction and so I started with an outline with one of the semi-automatics to see what it looks like,” McGraw described.  

McGraw tells me each of these paintings comes with a message about gun violence.

She points to several of the portraits that feature other local artists, including a DJ.

artdj.jpg
Bianca L. McGraw artwork.

“As the DJ is —  he's spinning thoughts and prayers and so what do these things actually mean in hindsight,” replied McGraw. 

McGraw tells me she didn't know any of the Tops victims, but the trauma hits close to home.

“But I had students that knew a few of them yes, in fact, it's just like nine minutes from my house. 15 minutes from the school and it's just very triggering,” McGraw noted.

COFFEE PAINT.jpg
Buffalo artist uses coffee to paint.

But by taking her work into public spaces, McGraw says it helps her heal among the community.

“I was just utilizing the vibes of the city for me to heal and those conversations, so everyone that interacted with me — helped me move forward,” commented McGraw.

McGraw poured some of the coffee into a pallet to demonstrate what it looks like and how she paints with it.

COFFEE PAINT 2.jpg
Bianca L. McGraw pours coffee into the paint pallet.

“I think people are a little bit more blown away about the coffee at first,” McGraw laughed. 

You can check out McGraw's artwork when it goes on public display starting next Friday at WNY Book Arts Center in downtown Buffalo.

