Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund Application Opens to Public Today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund application process opens today.

Individuals who have been impacted by the mass shooting at Tops can begin filing applications starting at 4:00 p.m. by visiting the National Compassion Fund organization here.

To be eligible for payment you must fall into one of the five categories established by the fund protocol:

Legal heirs of those who were killed as a direct result of the shooting.

Those who were physically injured by a gunshot wound in the shooting.

Those who suffered some other type of physical injury during the shooting

Those who were present at the Tops Market at the time of the shooting and suffered psychological trauma

Tops associates of the Jefferson Avenue Store who were not present at the time of the shooting

WKBW Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund categories of eligible applicants

Applications could require documentation before gifts are approved. Applicants are encouraged to visit the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund website for more information.

Only one application can be submitted for each victim, and parents or guardians must submit applications on behalf of minors under the age of 18.

Organizers say those without internet access can call 855-4VICTIM (855-484-2846) for toll-free assistance with the application.

All applications must be submitted by 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 14th.