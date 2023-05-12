Body armor act reintroduced in honor of security guard killed in mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we approach one year since the mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue, U.S. Reps. Brian Higgins (D - NY26) and Grace Meng (D - NY6) have reintroduced the Aaron Salter, Jr. Responsible Body Armor Possession Act.

The act was first introduced by Higgins, Meng and former Rep. Chris Jacobs in June 2022. It would prohibit the sale, transfer or possession of enhanced body armor by civilians unless they meet specific employment exemptions.

Salter was a retired Buffalo police officer who was working as a security guard at Tops when the mass shooting occurred. According to investigators, Salter attempted to stop the mass shooting by firing at the gunman, however, he was wearing body armor and was not harmed. The gunman returned fire, killing Salter.

The Buffalo Police Department posthumously honored Salter with the Medal of Honor and promoted him to Lieutenant.