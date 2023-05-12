Body armor act reintroduced in honor of security guard killed in mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we approach one year since the mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue, U.S. Reps. Brian Higgins (D - NY26) and Grace Meng (D - NY6) have reintroduced the Aaron Salter, Jr. Responsible Body Armor Possession Act.
The act was first introduced by Higgins, Meng and former Rep. Chris Jacobs in June 2022. It would prohibit the sale, transfer or possession of enhanced body armor by civilians unless they meet specific employment exemptions.
Salter was a retired Buffalo police officer who was working as a security guard at Tops when the mass shooting occurred. According to investigators, Salter attempted to stop the mass shooting by firing at the gunman, however, he was wearing body armor and was not harmed. The gunman returned fire, killing Salter.
The Buffalo Police Department posthumously honored Salter with the Medal of Honor and promoted him to Lieutenant.
“One year ago, a racist, hateful individual traveled to my community of Western New York to commit mass violence at a supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in East Buffalo. Armed with an AR-15 assault weapon, he shot 13 of our neighbors, killing 10 of them in just two minutes and three seconds. It is often said that the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. Retired police officer Aaron Salter, Jr., the security guard on duty on May 14, 2022, was a good guy with a gun, but his weapon was no match for the military-grade body armor the shooter wore. Body armor designed for war zones has no place in our neighborhoods. The Aaron Salter, Jr. Responsible Body Armor Possession Act prohibits civilians from buying and selling this enhanced armor. I am proud to once again join Rep. Meng in introducing this commonsense measure. It protects communities, as well as law enforcement answering the call when public safety is at risk.”