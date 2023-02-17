5K and half marathon to be held in memory of Buffalo mass shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship Foundation announced it will host a 5K and half marathon in memory of the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting.

Organizers say proceeds from the event will be used to provide annual scholarships to City of Buffalo high school seniors in the name of Lt. Aaron Salter. You can learn more about the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship here.

Salter was a retired Buffalo police officer who was working as a security guard at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue when the mass shooting occurred. According to investigators, Salter attempted to stop the mass shooting by firing at the suspect, however, he was wearing body armor and was not harmed. The suspect returned fire, killing Salter.

The Buffalo Police Department posthumously honored Salter with the Medal of Honor and promoted him to Lieutenant.

Salter, who was three credits short of earning his degree from Canisius College, is now a graduate as the college awarded him a posthumous degree during a commencement ceremony about a week after his death. Aaron Salter III accepted his late father's diploma.

Organizers say the donation goal is $50,000 to cover ten $5,000 scholarships. You can find more information here and here.