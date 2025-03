BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A multi-million dollar home is officially off the market.

7 News is learning 50 Tudor Place in the Elmwood Village sold for $3.5 million.

This is $750,000 less than the record-breaking $4.25 million price tag we first reported in June.

The 97-year-old Buffalo Mansion with six bedrooms broke the record as the highest priced sale of a single-family home here in Buffalo.