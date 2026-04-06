Buffalo man with no license, driving vehicle with no plates, attempts to flee police on Route 33

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police say a man who didn't have a license was driving a vehicle with no license plates and attempted to flee troopers on Route 33.

The incident occurred on Saturday, police said 23-year-old Elias E. Cook of Buffalo was arrested for:



Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Third-degre aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

A handful of vehicle and traffic tickets

New York State police

Police said troopers were on patrol on Route 33 as part of a cooperative speed initiative with the Buffalo Police Department and observed a 2015 Dodge Charger without license plates. The troopers activated emergency lights, and the suspect vehicle allegedly attempted to flee at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the vehicle exited on Route 198 and got stuck in traffic and troopers arrested Cook without incident.

Cook was processed and released with an appearance ticket to the City of Buffalo Court.

We previously reported on a crackdown on speeding and reckless driving on Route 33 after a deadly crash last month.

READ MORE: Crackdown on speeding, reckless driving following fatal crash on 33