BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police and New York State Troopers are cracking down on reckless driving on Route 33 after a deadly crash last week that killed a 30-year-old man.

JohnLuc Jubert of Buffalo died in the crash. Interim Police Commissioner Craig Macy said police believe a car was racing and hit Jubert's.

New video shows cars racing past before one swerves and smashes into Jubert's. No charges have been filed yet.

On Thursday, Buffalo Police worked with State Troopers on the 33, issuing 70 tickets, including 45 for speeding.

"Tickets were anywhere from 90 miles an hour in some cases up to 100 miles an hour," Macy said. "Yesterday alone, I can tell you we worked with our partners in the State Police. We asked them for assistance. We had a car assist them. They had multiple officers conducting radar."

Macy said he has been hearing from residents about dangerous driving all over the city, and that the crackdown will expand beyond the 33.

WATCH: Crackdown on speeding, reckless driving following fatal crash on 33

Crackdown on speeding, reckless driving following fatal crash on 33

Neighbors in Buffalo's Fruit Belt said there is a lot of reckless driving on the 33.

"I'm serious, it's ridiculous. You'd think that we live near a speedway," said Robin Lockley.

"Very loud engines. Souped up cars," Gina Pennock said.

"With the – motorcycles come summertime, and they're weaving in and out," Jim Newer said.

"I mean, we're talking about human lives here. That's ridiculous," Lockley said.

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