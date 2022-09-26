Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man who was passenger in vehicle that drove through police blockade pleads guilty to gun charge

gavel.jfif
7 Eyewitness News Staff
Generic gavel
gavel.jfif
Posted at 12:42 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 12:42:09-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 27-year-old Semaj T. Pigram pleaded guilty Friday in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said on June 1, 2020 Pigram was a passenger of a vehicle that drove through a police blockade at a protest on Bailey Avenue and Decker Street in Buffalo. A state trooper was seriously injured after being run over by the vehicle. A loaded, illegal handgun was found inside the vehicle near where Pigram was seated and he was linked to it through DNA evidence.

Pigram also pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in a separate indictment.

He was sentenced on both indictments and received a determinate sentence of seven years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

His co-defendant, 31-year-old Walter Stewart, Jr. also pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Stewart was sentenced to a determinate sentence of three years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision.

On September 15, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Pigram and Stewart Jr. were sentenced in the federal case against them.

The accused driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Deyanna J. Davis, was indicted on two counts of first-degree assault in March 2021. The case remains pending and Davis remains released on bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court. A jury trial is set to begin on December 12. If convicted of the highest charge, Davis faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The state trooper that was struck by the vehicle spent several weeks at ECMC to be treated for a shattered pelvis and a broken leg. He remains unable to return to work as he continues to recover from the injuries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United