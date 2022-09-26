Buffalo man who was passenger in vehicle that drove through police blockade pleads guilty to gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 27-year-old Semaj T. Pigram pleaded guilty Friday in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said on June 1, 2020 Pigram was a passenger of a vehicle that drove through a police blockade at a protest on Bailey Avenue and Decker Street in Buffalo. A state trooper was seriously injured after being run over by the vehicle. A loaded, illegal handgun was found inside the vehicle near where Pigram was seated and he was linked to it through DNA evidence.

Pigram also pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in a separate indictment.

He was sentenced on both indictments and received a determinate sentence of seven years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

His co-defendant, 31-year-old Walter Stewart, Jr. also pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Stewart was sentenced to a determinate sentence of three years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision.

On September 15, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Pigram and Stewart Jr. were sentenced in the federal case against them.

The accused driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Deyanna J. Davis, was indicted on two counts of first-degree assault in March 2021. The case remains pending and Davis remains released on bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court. A jury trial is set to begin on December 12. If convicted of the highest charge, Davis faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The state trooper that was struck by the vehicle spent several weeks at ECMC to be treated for a shattered pelvis and a broken leg. He remains unable to return to work as he continues to recover from the injuries.