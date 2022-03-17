Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to child sex abuse charges receives maximum sentence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to child sex abuse charges has received the maximum sentence.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 35-year-old Frankie M. Hancock was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said Hancock admitted he attempted to engage in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a victim who was less than 11-years-old between March 1, 2017 and February 1, 2019. Hancock also admitted he engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a second victim who was less than 11-years-old during the same time period.

He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree and one count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree in February.

A no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of both victims and remains in effect until 2044.